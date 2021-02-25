Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - College Station.
Dear Frankie, I was so sad to hear from Betty this week that Clare had passed away. I send you and your family my deepest sympathy. I would have said something yesterday at Builders Decor but realized too late that it was you. I greatly admired Clare - for raising Josh, completing her degree, dealing with pain, looking after Josh's friends, exploring the world through travel, cultivating gardens - so many examples of character and talent. She was a great hair stylist, and I was a long-time beneficiary. She was also a caring friend who always found common interests for us to discuss - food, movies, decorating - and reasons for us to laugh. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely yours, Sandy Tucker
Sandy Tucker
Friend
March 5, 2021
I love you my beautiful friend! Until we meet again!
Wendy
February 27, 2021
Clare was one of the sweetest and nicest people I have met. She was so full of life and loved her family and friends. My prayers are with Frankie, her family and friends. I pray for comfort as you go through this difficult time. We know Clare is with her Lord and Saviour in Heaven. She will be missed, however you will be with her for Eternity. God Bless and comfort, Frankie, her family and her friends. In the Name of Our Lord and Saviour, Amen.
So sorry to hear about Clare. She did my hair for the 4 yrs I was there Always enjoyed visiting with her. She was a sweetheart. Prayers to her family and friends