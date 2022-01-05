Menu
Claudio Arredondo Charles Jr.
Claudio Arredondo Charles, Jr.

July 28, 1959 - January 5, 1985

Claudio after all these 37 years, you are still loved and missed by all of us. Your smile, your hugs, your love of life, you were taken from us so young. Your memories live on. You had family, children, friends, cousins, aunts and uncles who loved you. You were truly blessed.

You have three awesome and wonderful children. You are a grandpa now too! Because of Patty Sustaita and Bernie Goetz, your children, Melissa, Jimmy, and Steven, have grown to be Christians, strong and independent adults.

Claudio after you went to be with Jesus, we have lost so many loved ones, our loving mom, Trinidad Arrendondo Moreno; our brothers, David Perez, Daniel Gonzales, Arcenio "Charlie" Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Olga Perez Rodriguez; and brother-in-law, Martin "Marty" Sustaita; your nieces, Ermelinda Guajardo Gongora, Juanita Sustaita Zgabay; nephew, Daniel Gonzales, III. I got to meet our dad, Claudio Charles, Sr. before he passed away. He did love us and asked for forgiveness for not being there. We forgive brother because we believe in Jesus Christ.

We who are still here, still pray for our loved ones souls, who we love and miss so much.

Your brothers & sisters-in-law, Desi and Alicia Alvarado Gonzales, Jessie Guerra, Raymond Moreno, Rudy Moreno, sister-in-law, Linda Ybarra Gonzales; sisters and brother-in-law, Rosa Gonzales, Guadalupe Moreno and Frank Reyes, Felipa Charles Sustaita, Rest in Peace Brother
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 5, 2022.
