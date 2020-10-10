Clayton Weldon Guiles, Sr.
April 14, 1956 - October 6, 2020
Clayton Guiles, 64, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will be at 2 pm, until the time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020, both at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Clayton Guiles was born to C. W. and Patricia Westmoreland Guiles in Houston on April 14, 1956. From an early age Clayton enjoyed the great outdoors. His great joy of fishing and hunting brought him many hours of self-reflection. His retreat centers for fishing were both Matagorda and Rock Port, Texas. He delighted in croppy fishing and saltwater fishing whenever he could find time for his retreats. He shared with his family the passion of being an avid football fan of the Green Bay Packers.
His parents, C.W. and Patricia; his sister-in-law, Karen Guiles; all precede him in death.
Clayton is survived by son, Clayton and wife Mayra Guiles; the mother of his son, Judy Ann Hawkins; his sister, Pam Horst; his brothers, Mike Guiles, and Doug and wife Roxanne Guiles; and other relatives and close friends.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 10, 2020.