Cleophus Webster



Cleophus Webster, 42, of Houston, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. in Houston. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at All Families Mortuary's Chapel in Hearne.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 22, 2022.