I worked as a driver at their pharmacy on Villa Maria while attending A & M about 1986. The workplace culture created by Clifford and Alice Sue was very impressive. I remember that it was a great place to work and that the customers were treated with respect and like family. I married Clifford's granddaughter, Debbie, and was so impressed with that I changed my major and became a pharmacist like Clifford. I have been able to trace Alice Sue's family records back to the first pharmacist in 1890, and now my daughter, Kate, has continued the tradition and is doctor of pharmacy working in the St Louis area here in 2021, serving her community, just like Clifford and Alice Sue did for many years in Bryan. The positive effect created Clifford and Alice Sue will be felt across the United States for decades to come. Love you and miss you, Gene McKean.

Thomas McKean Family December 23, 2020