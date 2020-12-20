Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
I am so sad to hear of Clifford's passing. I last saw him at the Senior Health Fair in May 2009 but have such wonderful memories of him from the St. Joseph Wellness Program. Clifford was always so pleasant and optimistic. When I left the Wellness Program, Clifford said he hoped I had felt as much love from the members as they had felt from me. That was the nicest thing to hear, and indeed I did feel their love. Rest in peace Clifford.
Cathy King Dannemiller
January 1, 2021
Clifford Hunter was a wonderfully good man, a stalwart Christian, faithful servant, and generous soul. He will be remembered always and missed, and I will remain thankful that I knew him and "Sissy" and that they are now reunited in heaven.
Linsey Oates
December 27, 2020
I worked as a driver at their pharmacy on Villa Maria while attending A & M about 1986. The workplace culture created by Clifford and Alice Sue was very impressive. I remember that it was a great place to work and that the customers were treated with respect and like family. I married Clifford's granddaughter, Debbie, and was so impressed with that I changed my major and became a pharmacist like Clifford. I have been able to trace Alice Sue's family records back to the first pharmacist in 1890, and now my daughter, Kate, has continued the tradition and is doctor of pharmacy working in the St Louis area here in 2021, serving her community, just like Clifford and Alice Sue did for many years in Bryan. The positive effect created Clifford and Alice Sue will be felt across the United States for decades to come. Love you and miss you, Gene McKean.
Thomas McKean
Family
December 23, 2020
I was a college freshman at A&M, newly elected chapter treasurer for the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and Mrs. Hunter was an alum who agreed to help out. But it was mostly Mr. Hunter who I met with to learn how to keep the chapter´s books and even how to balance a checkbook! I met with them in their Bryan home every month for a year at least to go over the accounts. I was always treated as a guest and given a lovely snack and a drink. My education under Mr. Hunter was valuable ever after. They were both the best kind of people and I´m grateful for knowing them.
Sarah Benedict Adams
December 21, 2020
My sincere condolences. He was a wonderful person. I enjoyed our talks when I visited with him. He enjoyed a long and prosperous life. May God bless his family.
Angela Juarez
December 21, 2020
You were a good man. May you rest in peace. We know that you will be missed.
John & Bonnie Halsell
December 21, 2020
Clifford always displayed such a positive and cheerful Christian presence with all of us. He will be much missed by his daughters and all of his loving friends. He is now at peace with the Lord who has called him home.