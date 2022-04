Clyde Cannon, Jr.



Clyde Cannon, Jr., 87, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 11, with services following at Victory Church. Services are entrusted to Hillier of College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 10, 2021.