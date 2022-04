Connie Hall



Connie Hall, 67, of Bryan, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Visitation will be Monday December 14, 10 am up until Service time at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 30 pm, Monday December 14, 2020 at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the New Church Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.