Consuelo Mauricio
February 22,1954 - November 9, 2020

Consuelo Mauricio was joined at Heaven's gate by her loving husband Andres on November 9, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary and Memory Share to begin at 6 pm, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Santa Teresa Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 am, with a graveside at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery to follow immediately after.

Please visit Consuelo's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
