Corbet PerkinsNovember 27, 1947 - November 2, 2020Corbet Andrew Perkins was born on November 29, 1947 to parents, William Wesley "Bill" and Fay (Johnston) Perkins. He entered eternal life on November 2, 2020.Corbet was a graduate of Franklin High School. He retired from the Texas A&M University Library. He did not like the Texas heat so he spent his summers in Iron River, Michigan after retirement. Corbet was very active in politics.He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Fay Perkins; brothers, Wesley Perkins, David Perkins and Dyrel Perkins; sister, Hazel McNamara.He is survived by his sisters, Lucille Thompson, Betty Wester and Elizabeth Storemski; sisters-in-law, Martha Perkins and Clara Helen Perkins; numerous nieces and nephews, Angelic neighbor, Jeannine Watt; and his beloved, Boston Terrier Molly, who was his constant companion.A graveside service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Holly Cemetery in Robertson County.