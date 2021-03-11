Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Corre Brusse
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX
Corre Brusse

March 27, 1929 - March 6, 2021

The youngest of three daughters born in Bastrop, Texas to Leslie D. and Corre I. Williams, Corre attended high school in Brenham, Texas. She went on to earn degrees from Baylor University, North Texas State University and the New England Conservatory in Boston. Her career as a voice teacher included many years at Sam Houston State University, then several years of teaching privately after leaving the university.

Married in 1983 to Joe Brusse of College Station, Texas she became stepmother to four grown sons and grandmother to their children. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of College Station.

Corre was predeceased by her husband and two stepsons, David Brusse and Joe Brusse III, and is survived by stepsons, Leslie Brusse and Claude Brusse; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and three nieces.

She will be laid to rest in Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham, Texas, in a private ceremony.

Local arrangements are in the care of Memorial Oaks Chapel, Brenham, Texas, (979) 836-4564.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.
