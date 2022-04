Craig Alan Smith



Craig Alan Smith, 59, of Moody, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Kurten Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 23, 2021.