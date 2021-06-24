Craig Alan SmithAugust 24, 1961 - June 19, 2021Craig Alan Smith, 59, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas.Craig was born August 24, 1961 in Austin, Texas. Craig was the son of Tommie & Lloyd Aulie and the late Foster N. Smith.Craig graduated from Texas A&M University in May 1986 and worked for Kroger as an Assistant Manager for 40 years. He loved his family and seemed happiest with his children and grandchildren. He loved WWII airplanes and loved attending air shows, watching Space X from his window and loved taking care of the hummingbirds.Craig is survived by his wife of 38 years Carol Matcek Smith; children Courtney, Tyler & wife Autumn; grandchildren Hudson, Aryn & Lily. Brothers Brian, Brit & Shay & wife Cam; Sister Sondra & husband Pete. Nephews Fritz, Foster, & Grant and a very special Uncle Kenneth. Mother-in-law Frances Matcek; Brother-in-laws Mike, James & wife Dena. Numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, and special friends.Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel- Bryan from 6:00-8:00pm. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10am Kurten Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Texas Humane Hero's in Leander, Texas.