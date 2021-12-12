Curtis A. Laudermilk
November 5, 1942 - December 4, 2021
Curtis A. Laudermilk, 79 years young, of Spring, formerly of Bryan, joined his wife Virginia in Heaven on Saturday, December 4, 2021. No services are planned at this time.
He was a proud graduate of LSU and also where he met Virginia, and Texas A&M. Curtis and Virginia lived in "Aggieland" for 50 years and were lifelong members of A&M Church of Christ. His passion was counseling students of Bryan ISD for 30 years at SFA High School, Bryan High School, and the Lamar campus. Curtis was a lifelong fanatic for all Aggie sports, especially basketball at G. Rollie White and later with his grandson Kyle at Reed Arena.
In his spare time and retirement, Curtis loved creating lathe-turnings of bowls and vases using Mesquite wood that he collected. He was a member of the Texas Mesquite Association and enjoyed traveling to various art festivals where his joy was talking with the patrons.
Survivors include his four beloved children, Amanda, Jeremy, Neal and Meghan; he will be forever missed by his five grandsons, Benjamin, Nicholas, Christopher, Aaron and Kyle.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.