Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Curtis A. Laudermilk
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Curtis A. Laudermilk

November 5, 1942 - December 4, 2021

Curtis A. Laudermilk, 79 years young, of Spring, formerly of Bryan, joined his wife Virginia in Heaven on Saturday, December 4, 2021. No services are planned at this time.

He was a proud graduate of LSU and also where he met Virginia, and Texas A&M. Curtis and Virginia lived in "Aggieland" for 50 years and were lifelong members of A&M Church of Christ. His passion was counseling students of Bryan ISD for 30 years at SFA High School, Bryan High School, and the Lamar campus. Curtis was a lifelong fanatic for all Aggie sports, especially basketball at G. Rollie White and later with his grandson Kyle at Reed Arena.

In his spare time and retirement, Curtis loved creating lathe-turnings of bowls and vases using Mesquite wood that he collected. He was a member of the Texas Mesquite Association and enjoyed traveling to various art festivals where his joy was talking with the patrons.

Survivors include his four beloved children, Amanda, Jeremy, Neal and Meghan; he will be forever missed by his five grandsons, Benjamin, Nicholas, Christopher, Aaron and Kyle.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
My condolences to his family,Mr.Laudermilk was an awesome counselor,always their to listen and help you out,may he rest in peace.
Victoria Galindo Hernandez
December 16, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. He was and always will be the greatest example for all teachers and counselors to strive to follow. He made a difference. I am just one of so very very many he inspired to do the same with their lives. I was so blessed to have him as my teacher. May God Bless
John Housman
December 12, 2021
Deepest sympathy for the loss of your father and mother. I had both as teachers at Anson Jones Jr High. May your great memories help you through difficult times. They were both so sweet and caring.
Sharon Pavlas Mills
School
December 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy & love to the family of Curtis Laudermilk. Too young indeed, as well as you mom. I had the great pleasure of knowing them personally working in the BISD. Very fine repectful folks & family as well. May you all find comfort & peace knowing so many students out in the world were touched/changed by the kind counseling he did. Remembering all the good memories made. May the love of Jesus guide you. Sincerely, Mrs. Fritsche, school secretary
Georgia Fritsche
School
December 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss he was a great teacher
Brunson Joyce
December 12, 2021
The details I remember of this wonderful man are that he was funny and that you could not leave your blue bell ice cream around him.
Jayme Smith
December 12, 2021
I was a secretary for Mr. Laudermilk in 1970 through 1973 in Bryan ISD. He was so good at his job and the kids loved him. He was a great boss and I think of him often. So sorry to hear that he has passed away. Prayers for peace for his family.
Connie Duffield
Work
December 12, 2021
Condolences to the Laudermilk family.Mr.Laudermilk was my counselor at Bryan High School.He was the best!!!! He will be missed by all that knew him !!!! Fly High with the Angels !!
Linda Chavez Ramirez
Friend
December 12, 2021
Curtis and Virginia were some of our dearest friends. I have many fond memories of time spent with their family. They were salt of the earth people and are missed.
Adele Wright
December 12, 2021
I will miss my best school counselor. I still have the name plac that I had you make for my office. RIP Mr. Loudermilk.
Connie Acosta Rosas
School
December 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Richard Lucas Bryan High School Class of `74
RICHARD LUCAS
School
December 12, 2021
I just came across the notice about Mr. Laudeemilk's passing. My family moved to Bryan February,1969. Mama was hesitant moving mid school year. Turned out to be the absolute best move!!! When I was going to school in Groesbeck, I was totally failing math. After the move, I came home from school one day and mama said she'd had a call from Mr. Laudermilk. I thought, "Oh no!" Turned out, it was a very positive call. He turned everything around for me. He was definitely my very favorite teacher then loved seeing him at Bryan High when I was there. I sure was sadden to hear of his passing My very sincerest condolences. He's definitely missed!
Sherri Shaw (Bergeron)
December 11, 2021
I have such fond memories of Curtis and Virginia as parents at Fannin Elementary School when I was principal there. I still have the beautiful wooden nameplate he made for me. He was so talented in woodwork, and a great teacher and counselor. My husband and I would see him displaying his woodwork at festivals frequently when he retired. My love and deepest sympathy to the family.
Carolyn Taylor
Friend
December 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results