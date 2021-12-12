I just came across the notice about Mr. Laudeemilk's passing. My family moved to Bryan February,1969. Mama was hesitant moving mid school year. Turned out to be the absolute best move!!! When I was going to school in Groesbeck, I was totally failing math. After the move, I came home from school one day and mama said she'd had a call from Mr. Laudermilk. I thought, "Oh no!" Turned out, it was a very positive call. He turned everything around for me. He was definitely my very favorite teacher then loved seeing him at Bryan High when I was there. I sure was sadden to hear of his passing My very sincerest condolences. He's definitely missed!

Sherri Shaw (Bergeron) December 11, 2021