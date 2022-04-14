Menu
Cynthia Denise White "Neicy" Cervantes
1985 - 2022
BORN
1985
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 16 2022
Cynthia Denise "Neicy" White Cervantes

March 28th, 1985 - April 1st, 2022

Cynthia Denise "Neicy" White Cervantes was born on March 28th, 1985 to Linda Williams and Benjamine White, in Galveston, Texas.

She was the proud parent of Prince White Williams, lovingly being raised by her brother, Christopher, and sister in love, Jessica Williams.

Neicy was a dynamo of energy and activity who loved the Lord. She nourished a wide range of interests and close friends. She was known for her effervescent spirit, infectious smile, outgoing personality, her beautiful singing voice, and her strong faith in the Lord. She loved to dance. Neicy brought great joy to everyone who knew her.

Neicy had an abundance of nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Neicy, including Denise Williams, Carla White, Christopher Sabina White, Aubrey White, Calisse Mills, Anthony Bell, Calob Mills, Matthew Drew, Christian Williams, James Mills, and Anthony White.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother and stepfather, Anthony and Linda Linzy; her father, Benjamine and stepmother, Teresa Marlene White. Loving siblings, Carl White, Carmen White, and Christopher Williams, Doris White, Jalon White, Carlyn White; a stepbrother and stepsister, Donnell Linzy and Nichol Linzy.

A private Celebration of Life memorial service for family and close relatives will be conducted on Saturday, April 16, in College Station, Texas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
College Station, TX
