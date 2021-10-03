Cynthia Ann Janik
April 28, 1930 - September 24, 2021
Cynthia (Scasta) Tullous Janik, 91, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24 with her family by her side.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 am, with a funeral service to begin at 11:30 am, on Saturday, October 9th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Graveside services will follow at 2 pm, at Bryan City Cemetery.
Cynthia was the daughter of John and Ella Scasta of Wheelock, Tesas. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Bryan and was preceded in death by Raywood Tullous (her first deceased husband) and Ernest Janik (her second deceased husband), as well as Jared Kirk of Georgia and two of her siblings, John Scasta and Bill Scasta. Her two other siblings, Lonny Scasta, and Fran (Scasta) Walton are still living. Cynthia is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Palasota, Starlet Bell, and Michele Kirk, as well as her son, Bart Tullous. Cynthia also had two step-sons, EJ Janik and Mark Janik. Cynthia, also known as "Nanny" was the grandmother of ten beautiful grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who made her life complete. She is joining "Jared" in Heaven and leaving behind a legacy for "Chris" in supporting the Special Olympics.
Cindy had a full life starting with graduating from McKensie Baldwin Business College. She won first place in a women's beauty contest in the 1950's in Bryan. She worked in downtown stores in retail sales as well as a teller at City National Bank. Bryan Radio and TV was one of her favorite stores to work.
The best part of her life was being raised on a farm, and helping her mother and father plant and gather vegetables, pick corn and feed the cows. Rumor has it that when her father put on his large rubber boots to go out and work, she would put on her rubber boots and follow him. Her past-time hobbies in the young adult part of her life were gardening, sewing, and most importantly cooking. She was known for her delicious Czech pastries consisting of kolaches and apple strudel, which people came from miles around to sample at prize winning auctions and raffles for churches. All the people who knew Cindy well, knew that she showed her love for others by cooking delicacies.
Cindy was extremely outgoing on women's softball and golf teams and even played and won tournaments. "Volunteer" was her middle name. She served as co-chair of Brownies, chair of the PTO Fundraising Committee at Bonham Elementary, a "pink lady" at St. Joseph's Hospital, and loved serving on any committees at First Baptist Church in Bryan. The women in her Sunday School class called her a "ray of sunshine" everywhere she went. Cindy loved God and loved praying over all people; God was definitely first in her life.
Due to her undying love of her four children, she always saw that each child attended church every chance they had. She was the "glue" that always kept her children and families together.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.