Cynthia Soltis



Cynthia Soltis, 61, of College Station, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Visitation will be 1-2 pm, Thursday, March 31st, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, March 31st, at the funeral home. A Fellowship Gathering will follow at the funeral home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 27, 2022.