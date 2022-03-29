Menu
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Soltis
1960 - 2022
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Soltis

May 5, 1960 - March 20, 2022

Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Soltis, 61, of College Station, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Cindy was born in Passaic, New Jersey, to Armond and Margaret Rambo, on May 5, 1960. She grew up in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and spent most of her adult life in College Station, Texas. Cindy loved her family, her poodle Buddy, and a closely followed by her love of helping others.

Cindy joined the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol & Substance Abuse (BVCASA) team of prevention/treatment specialists and counselors in May of 2000. She was well known as a warrior in the fight against drug abuse and addiction. Over the years, Cindy supervised and trained many men and women who took up the fight with her in breaking the cycle of addiction. Cindy's passion for rehabilitation and healing made her the heart of the Treatment and Prevention program at BVCASA. Since the year 2000, hundreds of families have been salvaged and now thrive because of Cindy Soltis. Cindy was not only a warrior on the battlefield of addiction, but also in the interest of her two beloved children, Kristin and Ricky. Cindy's strength and vigor in fighting for the rights and needs of her children was only matched by her passion for counseling those who were in need. There is no limit of the impact that Cindy Soltis made on the world she lived in. Although she will be greatly missed, her legacy will continue to live on in the lives of her family, and the broken souls she helped mend every day.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Armond Rambo; sister, Cathy Dellolio; and children, Kristin Soltis Jones and Richard "Ricky" Soltis, Jr.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret Edlin; brother, John Rambo; sister, Gina (Richard) Neuendorff; niece, Sydney Neuendorff; and grandchildren, Tyler Pitts and Madison Soltis.

Services will be held at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station, Texas, on March 31, 2022. Visitation at 1pm, with service starting at 2pm, and a time of fellowship and refreshments following.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to: BVCASA 4001 E 29th Street, Suite 90 Bryan, Texas 77802 or Project Unity's Veterans Program 4001 E 29TH Street, Suite 114 Bryan, Texas 77802.

Please visit Cindy's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 29, 2022.
Our prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Thomas and Ginger Lanehart
March 27, 2022
