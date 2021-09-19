Menu
Daisy Joyce Sturrock "Dede" Morgan
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Daisy "Dede" Joyce Sturrock Morgan

July 1, 1933 - September 8, 2021

Daisy Morgan, 88, of College Station, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Houston or Hospice of Brazos Valley.

She was born to Perry and Hattie Sturrock on July 1, 1933 in Colmesneil, Texas. Following high school, she married Arnold Eugene Morgan on August 9, 1952. She and Arnold had two sons, Terry Eugene Morgan, born in 1954, and Tracy Lane Morgan, born in 1958.

Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Hattie; her husband, Arnold; her brother, James; and her sister, Betty McQuady. She is survived by her loving sons, Terry and Tracy; her grandchildren, Angie Aselin, Todd Morgan, Trent Morgan, Charlotte Bartosch, Samantha Morgan, Rachel Clark, and Keaton Morgan; her ten great-grandchildren; and countless close relatives and friends.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
