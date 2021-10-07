We loved Dan -- he was a very special friend. And you could tell how much he loved you, Kay. We'll never forget (one of the times) we were at a Sunday School get together and the theme was "What keeps the spark in your marriage?" It was Dan's turn and with a straight face he said, "I remove the toenail polish from Kay's toes and repaint them with whatever color she likes." We all looked around in amazement and believed every word! What a fantastic story teller he was! There's nothing he couldn't say or do! Or, to know him was to love him!

Bubba and LeeAnn Whitley October 9, 2021