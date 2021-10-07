Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station.
5 Entries
Kay, we are so sorry for your loss. We loved Dan, he was a special person. We loved his teachings in Sunday School and just his conversations. He always made us see the brighter side of life. It was our blessing to know both of you. I know your family will truly miss him but he is an angel watching over you now. God bless you and your family. Love Patsy and Gilbert
Patsy and Gilbert Lavender
Friend
October 11, 2021
I will never forget the quality time I spent with Dan when I served on the Industry Advisory Council for The Industrial Distribution Dept at Texas A&M . His guidance was very valuable and respected . The Texas A&M students were very fortunate to have Dan teaching and contributing to their growth . And I was very fortunate to have had Dan in my life .
James Williams
School
October 10, 2021
We loved Dan -- he was a very special friend. And you could tell how much he loved you, Kay. We'll never forget (one of the times) we were at a Sunday School get together and the theme was "What keeps the spark in your marriage?" It was Dan's turn and with a straight face he said, "I remove the toenail polish from Kay's toes and repaint them with whatever color she likes." We all looked around in amazement and believed every word! What a fantastic story teller he was! There's nothing he couldn't say or do! Or, to know him was to love him!
Bubba and LeeAnn Whitley
October 9, 2021
We loved Dan. He will be missed!
Norm and Loueva
Friend
October 8, 2021
Our love and deepest sympathy on the loss of
"Dr. Dan". We knew him through the Faithful
Class at First Baptist Bryan. He was a great man of God and a wonderful teacher. He will be missed. May God bring comfort and peace to Kay and the family as you grieve.