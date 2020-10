Danny CarsonFebruary 9, 1943 - October 20, 2020Danny Carson, 77, of Bryan, left to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2 pm, on Saturday, October 24th, at Zion Church of Kurten.Please visit Danny's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.