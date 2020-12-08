To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry for your loss.
Pedro E. Herrejon
December 9, 2020
You are a good guy. I remember Danny and I were going to build rockets to go into space.
Danny said the next day, let´s be realistic. We aren´t going to build anything that´s going to space,
Damn Danny, I hate reality.
Knew his dad. We worked on his Cruisair motor scooter. I didn´t get it right. His dad thanked me. Coming from my home and my memories of my dad, I was so impressed.
Later buddy and friend of mine,
Heyward McLain
Heyward McLain
December 8, 2020
We all grew together, so I have lots of memories of little brothers. Usually Suzzette and I were trying to get away from them. Our brothers are both gone now. We miss them. Hugs and prayers for your family.