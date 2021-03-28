Danny Lee Presnal, 76, of Bryan, passed away March 18, 2021. He was comforted in his final hours by Donna, his loving wife of 53 years, daughter, Lauren, and son, Matt.
Services with full military honors will be held outdoors Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Alexander United Methodist Church, 5300 Alexander Cemetery Road, Bryan, Texas 77808. The family respectfully asks that all attendees, please wear a mask. The designated funeral home is Callaway-Jones Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Still Creek Ranch, 6055 Old Hearne Road, Bryan, Texas 77808.
Danny grew up in the Tabor community. After graduating from Bryan High School in 1963, he graduated from Sam Houston State University (SHSU) as a Distinguished Military Graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture-Business. In 1967 he married Donna Varner of Caldwell, Texas, and a wonderful married life began of 53 years. After graduation Danny was commissioned a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served on active duty for two years with tours of duty in the continental U.S., Germany, and the Republic of South Korea. Upon completion of military service, Danny returned to graduate school at SHSU and worked toward his M.S. in Animal Science.
In 1971, Danny began his career at the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA.) While at TDA, Danny served five elected Commissioners of Agriculture in positions of Marketing Specialist, Area Supervisor, International Marketing Specialist, Director of International Marketing, Coordinator for Field Operations, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Field Operations, and for the final seven years before retirement, Assistant Commissioner of Field Operations. The respect and love Danny had for the TDA employees that worked with him was deep and remained with him until the end. Throughout his career, Danny exhibited his love for agriculture, particularly TEXAS agriculture. He loved to travel, but was always anxious to get back to Texas. After his retirement, he and Donna moved "home" to Bryan and Danny joined Texas Land Company specializing in rural properties.
He was a leader in his church and a strong believer in Jesus Christ, our Savior. He was a life-time member of Alexander United Methodist Church. Danny had a servant's heart, he enjoyed helping others in any way he could.
Danny is survived by his wife Donna – they were inseparable for those many years. Together they raised two wonderful children, Matthew and Lauren. Matthew, his wife Katja, their three children Isabella, Gabriella, and Kristian, now reside in Helsinki, Finland. Lauren, her husband Greg, their two children Annie and Samantha, of Austin, Texas. Brothers and sister-in-law, Bill and Mickey Presnal and Dr. Henry Presnal of Bryan, a sister Laurie Richards of Harlingen, sister-in-law Thanna Varner Magehee, brother-in-law Marty Jamieson, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rodney and Roxanne Varner of Austin, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Danny is preceded in death by his father, Will Presnal, his mother, Marjorie Presnal, brothers, Robert, James K, and Allister, and sisters-in-law Margarete, Ruthie, Claudell, and Lou.
Go in peace Danny, you will never leave us. You were a wonderful husband, father, friend and a true gentleman. You will live in our memories and our hearts forever and ever. Amen.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.
So sorry to hear of your loss of Danny Presnal. He was my cousin on his Mother´s side. His Mother and my Mother Aunt Bit Marquart Taylor were sisters. We came from a wonderful, caring and loving family the Marquart and Presnal. Love to all his family.
June Marie Taylor Busse
April 15, 2021
My Sympathy to the family. He truly was a gentleman. I knew him for many years in Real Estate and he was always kind to work with. God Bless.
Joe Herring
April 6, 2021
From what we read in Danny's obit and this guest book; we would be blessed and privileged to have known him! Our prayers are with you, your children, your families, and friends; that you all will be comforted by our Lord and that you all will find peace in all the blessed memories you all have shared.
Roy & Jeanne Lunsford
April 5, 2021
Dick Barron, SFA '63 Ft. Worth
April 1, 2021
Donna, We are so sorry to hear of Danny´s passing. Our deepest sympathy to you and all of your family. Ron and Kay Pruett.
Kay Pruett
March 31, 2021
Rodney and Roxanne Varner
March 30, 2021
Terry Martinez & Laura Kolstad
March 30, 2021
Debbie & Steve Saroff
March 29, 2021
Donna & family , Please know that we continue to pray that you are feeling the hand of The comforter as you grieve the loss of a fine husband., father & grandfather .
His life was. a blessing to all of you.
Will & Claudine Jancik
March 29, 2021
Danny was a friend and classmate during our "fish" year at A&M. We occasionally met over the course of our careers and enjoyed "catching up." May a lifetime of great memories comfort his family and all his friends as they mourn his passing.
Stanley Miller
March 28, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Mr. Presnal. My prayers go out to you, and your family. Let the Lord give you reconciliation in this time of need. He will be deeply missed. God Bless.
Flores Mowing
March 28, 2021
What a wonderful life y´all have had. He will always be with you in your memories. I lost Bill 5 years ago and I know its hard. May he Rest In Peace