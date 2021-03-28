Danny Presnal



March 5, 1945 - March 18, 2021



Danny Lee Presnal, 76, of Bryan, passed away March 18, 2021. He was comforted in his final hours by Donna, his loving wife of 53 years, daughter, Lauren, and son, Matt.



Services with full military honors will be held outdoors Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Alexander United Methodist Church, 5300 Alexander Cemetery Road, Bryan, Texas 77808. The family respectfully asks that all attendees, please wear a mask. The designated funeral home is Callaway-Jones Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Still Creek Ranch, 6055 Old Hearne Road, Bryan, Texas 77808.



Danny grew up in the Tabor community. After graduating from Bryan High School in 1963, he graduated from Sam Houston State University (SHSU) as a Distinguished Military Graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture-Business. In 1967 he married Donna Varner of Caldwell, Texas, and a wonderful married life began of 53 years. After graduation Danny was commissioned a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served on active duty for two years with tours of duty in the continental U.S., Germany, and the Republic of South Korea. Upon completion of military service, Danny returned to graduate school at SHSU and worked toward his M.S. in Animal Science.



In 1971, Danny began his career at the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA.) While at TDA, Danny served five elected Commissioners of Agriculture in positions of Marketing Specialist, Area Supervisor, International Marketing Specialist, Director of International Marketing, Coordinator for Field Operations, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Field Operations, and for the final seven years before retirement, Assistant Commissioner of Field Operations. The respect and love Danny had for the TDA employees that worked with him was deep and remained with him until the end. Throughout his career, Danny exhibited his love for agriculture, particularly TEXAS agriculture. He loved to travel, but was always anxious to get back to Texas. After his retirement, he and Donna moved "home" to Bryan and Danny joined Texas Land Company specializing in rural properties.



He was a leader in his church and a strong believer in Jesus Christ, our Savior. He was a life-time member of Alexander United Methodist Church. Danny had a servant's heart, he enjoyed helping others in any way he could.



Danny is survived by his wife Donna – they were inseparable for those many years. Together they raised two wonderful children, Matthew and Lauren. Matthew, his wife Katja, their three children Isabella, Gabriella, and Kristian, now reside in Helsinki, Finland. Lauren, her husband Greg, their two children Annie and Samantha, of Austin, Texas. Brothers and sister-in-law, Bill and Mickey Presnal and Dr. Henry Presnal of Bryan, a sister Laurie Richards of Harlingen, sister-in-law Thanna Varner Magehee, brother-in-law Marty Jamieson, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rodney and Roxanne Varner of Austin, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Danny is preceded in death by his father, Will Presnal, his mother, Marjorie Presnal, brothers, Robert, James K, and Allister, and sisters-in-law Margarete, Ruthie, Claudell, and Lou.



Go in peace Danny, you will never leave us. You were a wonderful husband, father, friend and a true gentleman. You will live in our memories and our hearts forever and ever. Amen.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.