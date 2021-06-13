Darlene Stroud Collins
July 12, 1946 - May 26, 2021
Darlene Stroud Collins, 74, of Milano, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 15th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caldwell.
Darlene was born on July 12, 1946 to Rufus Stroud and Mae Lona Taunton Johnson in Alexander City, Alabama. She was raised in Opelika, AL. At a young age she worked as a Candy Striper in a local hospital which is probably how she became interested in nursing. Darlene's husband at the time was in the Air Force and she was a homemaker raising two beautiful children. She attended a community college and received an associate's degree in nursing. As her marriage was coming to an end in 1980, Darlene joined the US Army Reserve in San Antonio, Texas where she worked as a cardiology nurse and she became a research RN at the Audie Murphy VA Hospital. She continued her studies and received her BSN from Incarnate Word in 1984.
While on a plane in the reserves, Murl first took notice of Darlene's beautiful brown eyes. They were formally introduced in December of 1990 in Honduras. This was the beginning of a wonderful adventure that led them to marry on December 23, 1995.
Darlene retired from the US Army Reserve as a Colonel in 2006 and from her job at Burleson-St. Joseph Hospital in Caldwell in 2011. After retiring Darlene and Murl enjoyed many cruises and road trips together. Because of her declining health, they stopped traveling in 2019 and Murl settled in to care for his beloved wife.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; her brother John Stroud and her son James Collins III.
She is survived by her husband, COL(Dr.) Murl Bailey; sons, Creighton Bailey and his friend Santiago Adalco, Mitchell Collins-Bailey and wife Lauren; daughters, Wanda Tallant and her husband Shane and Shannon Payne and her husband Dennis; grandchildren Jacob La Grave and wife Courtney, Joshua La Grave and wife Taryn, Mairin La Grave, Vivian La Grave, Caitlyn Tallant, Conner Tallant, Carlton Jeffcoat and wife Robin, Benjamin Jeffcoat and Alexander Jeffcoat and 5 great-grandchildren.
Darlene will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother, for her compassionate care, and her sweet spirit. She now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities: St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund – 500 W OSR, Caldwell, Texas. KC Council - 6366 Memorial Fund, PO Box 418 Caldwell, Texas.
Services are in the care of Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home Caldwell, Texas
Express condolences at Phillipsandluckeyfh.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.