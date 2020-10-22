Darrell Langford
January 12, 1955 - October 17, 2020
Darrell W. Langford, age 65, of Austin, passed away October 17, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Gillum Cemetery 7700 FM 2657 Briggs, Texas 78608.
Darrell was born January 12, 1955, to Keith Darrell Langford and Wanda Williams Langford in Killeen, Texas where his family lived during his elementary school years. The family later moved to Bryan, Texas in 1966. Darrell graduated from Bryan High School in 1973 and later attended Texas A&M University.
Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Keith Darrell Langford, and his sister, Vickie Lynn Langford.
Darrell is survived by his mother, Wanda Williams Langford of Oakalla, Texas; sister, Leslie Langford Thompson and husband, Bryan of Pilot Point, TX; nieces, Amy Roberts (Torrey), Christie Morris (Sam), Ashley Thompson, and Julie Whitt; nephews, David Lorenzen (Heidi) and Trevor Thompson. Survivors also include his aunts, Joan Vann Bates, Sheila Brewer (Joe), Martha Langford, and Myrt Williams; as well as many cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews. His best friends, Fred and Margaret Evins, and their children, Garrett and Jenna also survive him.
Each of his extended family will dearly miss Darrell.
Condolences may be left at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.