David Barrett, 73, of Navasota, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Navasota.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 5, 2022.