3 Entries
Dave was a kind man. I will always remember him and his hearty laugh and love of his family. R I P Dave!
Connie Curry
Friend
June 28, 2021
Tim, my old friend, I am sorry to hear about the loss of your father. I have only one memory of him, but it has lasted. I was at your house one night and someone's house or barn had caught on fire. I saw your dad jump up, grab his boots, and run for the door. It was a true act of selflessness that i never forgot. Love to your family.