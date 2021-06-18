Menu
David A. Howald
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Buckeye Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
David A. Howald

David A. Howald, 76, of Bryan, TX, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson's Funeral Home
32 W. Winter Street, Delaware, OH
Jun
30
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Robinson's Funeral Home
32 W. Winter Street , Delaware, TX
Jun
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Robinson's Funeral Home
32 W. Winter Street , Delaware, OH
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dave was a kind man. I will always remember him and his hearty laugh and love of his family. R I P Dave!
Connie Curry
Friend
June 28, 2021
Tim, my old friend, I am sorry to hear about the loss of your father. I have only one memory of him, but it has lasted. I was at your house one night and someone's house or barn had caught on fire. I saw your dad jump up, grab his boots, and run for the door. It was a true act of selflessness that i never forgot. Love to your family.
Sam Bond
June 28, 2021
Sending good thoughts and prayers to all.
Kathi Baker Holmes
June 26, 2021
