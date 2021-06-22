David Allan Howald
March 6, 1945 - June 16, 2021
David Allan Howald, age 76, was born in Marion, Ohio to Lester Gilbert Howald and Loma Eileen Denzer on March 6, 1945. He was raised on a farm by Godly parents who instilled in him a love for God and for His creation. David attended school in Radnor, Ohio and graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1964. He followed in the footsteps of his father by tilling the ground and raising crops. David married his high school sweetheart, Pearline Moore and they were married for 54 years. They had two children, Jodi Eileen Howald Combs and Timothy David Howald, who together, they raised to love God and His creation. David and his wife moved from Delaware, Ohio to Bryan, Texas in May of 2004.
David had four grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. David trained his grandchildren to report on the crops whenever they traveled and also made sure that his great grandsons learned early that "Nothing Runs Like A Deere". David loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply and treasured each moment he was able to spend with them. More than anything, David loved Jesus and was active in church throughout his life. He was a member of Faith Bible Church of Brazos County in Bryan, Texas.
David went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 16, 2021. David was survived by his brothers, Daniel and Fred Howald and sister, Linda Howald Hedges.
Visitation hours will be at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home located in Bryan, Texas at 3001 S. College Avenue on Tuesday June 22 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of David's live on Wednesday, June 23rd at Faith Bible Church located at 1282 FM2776 in Bryan, Texas at 6:30 PM. In Ohio, Visitation hours will be at Robinson's Funeral Home located in Delaware, Ohio at 32 W. Winter Street on Tuesday, June 29th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be officiated by Jack Knox and Tim Howald on Wednesday, June 30th at 11:00 AM. The funeral will be preceded by one hour of viewing and burial will directly follow.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Faith Bible Church youth program
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 22, 2021.