Sorry to hear about David passing away Barbara. Just found out yesterday. I'm letting all his past buddies here in Vernon know or at least the ones that are still around. Me and Robert Knippa, and Billy Joe Lazono had some great times back then. Remember when you guys let me and my girlfriend Cindy stay at yal's house that night of Lloyds 40th birthday party in Killen. Not sure if you know that Lloyds wife, my sister passed away four years ago. I guess we never know when our time comes. Well again may God Bless You and stay looking forward.

DENNIS WOLSCH October 8, 2021