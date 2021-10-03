Menu
David Wayne Russell
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6
College Station, TX
David (Dave) Wayne Russell

May 13, 1954 - September 22, 2021

David (Dave) Wayne Russell, was born May 13, 1954, in Oklahoma City. He always joked he "got to Texas as fast as he could" at the age of 9 months. He was raised in Vernon, Texas, and graduated from Vernon High School.

He married Barbara Wright in Stratford, Texas, on April 23, 1977. They traveled the U.S. and Europe together for over 44 years.

He graduated from West Texas University in December of 1976, and was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant. He was designated a distinguished military graduate. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1980. After serving 15 years in the Army, and obtaining the rank of Major, he optioned for early retirement to pursue an Agronomy degree from Texas A&M University. He was a member of the "Fighting Texas Aggie Class of '95". He loved A&M and bled maroon to the very end.

He passed away September, 22, 2021, at BSW Hospital, in College Station, Texas. He was surrounded by his awesome care team and wife, Barbara.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; sister-in-laws, Carolyn Wright and Anita Russell; special cousin, Kathy Aune; and other dear aunts, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Russell; brother, Ron Russell; aunt, Opal Dewberry; best friend, Larry Paul; and his precious baby boy, Chester.

He was a Christian and had a very soft heart for people in need. He silently performed many acts of kindness to help the less fortunate and individuals in need. He supported many local charities. He always had a joke for everyone and he lived his life on his terms. He loved Aggie football, rock-n-roll music, hunting, and traveling to new places. He exhibited great pride when wearing his specialty hats and sometimes outlandish clothing and costumes for all to see.

Due to increasing covid in the Brazos Valley, a celebration of life will not be scheduled until early 2022.

Please visit Dave's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sorry to hear about David passing away Barbara. Just found out yesterday. I'm letting all his past buddies here in Vernon know or at least the ones that are still around. Me and Robert Knippa, and Billy Joe Lazono had some great times back then. Remember when you guys let me and my girlfriend Cindy stay at yal's house that night of Lloyds 40th birthday party in Killen. Not sure if you know that Lloyds wife, my sister passed away four years ago. I guess we never know when our time comes. Well again may God Bless You and stay looking forward.
DENNIS WOLSCH
October 8, 2021
Barbra, I'm so sorry hear about ( Home Boy ) David. I know your devastated. He was a great guy, and he loved you a lot. Praying for ya.
Lloyd Hennessee
Friend
October 8, 2021
Barbara, So sorry to hear about David. I look for that crazy old *^%* every time I go into Krogers even to this day. I'm sure he was a character to the end. I hope time brings you peace. Ross
Ross Kavanaugh
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results