David Charles Steel
August 4th, 1964 - February 1st, 2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Charles Steel on February 1, 2022.
David was a loving father to two amazing daughters and a great friend. He was born August 4th, 1964 in Lubbock, Texas to Charles and Gwen (Collier) Steel. David is survived by his daughters Cate and Brooke Steel, of College Station.
He was the oldest child and brother to Karla Singer Enloe and Laura Steel Woods, who survive him. He is also survived by his step-siblings, several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. David grew up in Bryan, Texas. He graduated from Bryan High School and earned a degree is Broadcast Journalism from Texas A&M University in 1987 and afterward earned an MBA from SMU.
David had a stellar career in broadcast news production, working at ABC, CBS, NBC and Disney. This took him all over the country as he held positions of increasing influence and responsibility in Albuquerque, Dallas, Chicago, and Los Angeles. David returned to Fort Worth in 2003 where he was Director of Operations and Creative Services for NBC's ArtHouse, responsible for the design, development and delivery of on-air graphics for all NBC Networks. In 2005, David was made Vice President of NBC ArtWorks worldwide, and moved to New York City. Over the course of his career, David received three Emmy Awards, four International Broadcast Designers' Association Awards and two Katie Awards for excellence in his field.
David was brilliant in every context of the word. He shined brightly, and we all enjoyed basking in his glow. David loved music, and had an avid interest in art, theater and stand-up comedy. He loved basketball, biking, and staying abreast of current events. He was thoughtful, confident and opinionated. His ability to combine this with his charming smile and hint of jest and modesty made him an excellent mentor.
David loved all that New York City had to offer and embraced everything about living there. He appreciated sharing his love of the city with his friends, family and daughters. He was the BEST tour guide and enjoyed exploring and finding entertainment in the quirky, odd and beautiful parts of New York City. He also brought a bit Texas to New York and often wore boots and western shirts on casual Fridays. He was proud to be an Aggie and couldn't be more proud of his daughter Cate, a sophomore at TAMU, and would be so proud to know that his daughter Brooke was recently accepted into the Aggie family and will share the Aggie Spirit.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Steel and Gwendolyn Steel-Singer, his step-father James Singer, grandparents George and Emma Jean Steel and Ivan and Mary E "Missie" Collier and Robert and Josephine Singer. A memorial will take place at 2:00 pm at All Faiths Chapel on the Texas A&M campus, followed by a gathering at the University Club at Rudder Tower. Memorials may be made in David's memory to the Conservatory Garden in Central Park(https://secure.centralparknyc.org/site/Donation2?df_id=7944&mfc_pref=T&7944.donation=form1&s_src=dfyxxw&s_subsrc=web-sup-don-bttn
).
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 27, 2022.