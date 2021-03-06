Dawn Kay Shafer-Kennedy
August 17, 1939 - February 13, 2021
Dawn Kay Shafer Kennedy peacefully passed away on the morning of February 13, 2021, with her son and daughter by her side. Private family servicse will be scheduled for a later date.
Dawn was born on August 17, 1939 in Cameron, Texas. She was the daughter of Dorothy Kay and H. D. Kay, Jr. She grew up in Troy, Texas and graduated from Troy High School in 1957 as Valedictorian of her class. After high school, she attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.
She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Hood, and 23 years for the State of Texas in clerical positions. Her last 18 years of employment were at the Texas Health and Human Services Department. According to Dawn those where her happiest years of work because she interacted with people at the front desk and helped them apply for state benefits.
Dawn was married to Carl Jackson Kennedy, the love of her life, for 20 years. They were members of Taylor's Valley Baptist Church. Dawn loved her family with all her heart. She adored her children, grandchildren, sisters, and nieces. From Christmas dinners to family reunions, she always looked forward to family gatherings. Dawn always showed her love and kindness toward others. She was thoughtful and caring. Her smile would light up the room. She was also a good source of entertainment and kept us laughing with her stories. One of our favorites was when she sat on the front row at an Elvis concert in Waco, Texas, and as she recalled, "Elvis walked out on stage and that's all it took, before the girls started screaming!"
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Kay and H.D. Kay, Jr.; her husband Carl J. Kennedy; her brother Ronnie Kay; a sister Kathleen Kay; and her nephew Paul Elkins.
Those left to honor her memory are her son, Joe Alan Shafer and wife Carmella; her daughter, Julie Kay McDonough and husband Casey; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary Shafer, Noah Shafer, Alexandria Shafer and Mia McDonough; her sister, Marsha Kay Green and husband Heyward; nieces, Kellie Vogt and husband Rudy, Valeri Pineo and husband Paul, and Holly Olsen.
Donations in her memory can be made online to the Dorothy Kay Youth Scholarship Fund through the Waco Symphony Orchestra's Memorials and Honorariums at www.wacosymphony.com
or a food bank of your choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.hewettarney.com/memorials
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 6, 2021.