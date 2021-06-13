Menu
Deborah Marie LaCour
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Levingston Funeral Home
2001 Nall St
Port Neches, TX
Deborah Marie LaCour

September 19, 1950 - May 28, 2021

Deborah Marie LaCour, 70, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Peach Creek Assisted Living in College Station, Texas. A Celebration of Life is set for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches, Texas.

She was born on September 19, 1950 in Beaumont, Texas. A1968 graduate of Kelly High School in Beaumont, Debbie worked at Lamar University in Beaumont for ten years. She then moved to Bryan, taking a job in the parking department of Texas A&M until her retirement in 2011.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Carrol and Alice LaCour; and her beloved German Shepherd Alex.

Survivors include her three children, Aimee Gross (Eric) of Fort Worth, Becky Spaller (Patrick) of Dayton, and Frank Sandifer (Suzy) of Spring; grandchildren, Shelbee Gross, Garrett Gross, Abbie Spaller, Joshua Spaller and Zoe Spaller; her four sisters, Carletta LaCour, O.P. of Houston, Thomas Ann LaCour, O.P. of Navasota, Stephanie Brian (Patrick) of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Christy Champagne (Jimmy) of Port Neches; nieces and nephews,: Emily (Gary) Sullivan and children Braxton and Elisabeth, Lauren (Zach) Hawkins, Courtney (Jacob) Hoyt, Caitlyn (Austin) and son, Truett, and Melanie Champagne; grandchildren Shelbee Gross, Garrett Gross, Abbie Spaller, Joshua Spaller and Zoe Spaller.

The family would like to thank Right At Home Care, especially Queen; Lyn, DaNae and Nancy of Amedisys of Bryan, and the staff at Peach Creek Assisted Living and our very special thanks to longtime friend and neighbor, Carrollyn Kropp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Houston.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Levingston Funeral Home
2001 Nall St , Port Neches, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to find the announcement of your death. Carrollton, thanks for all you are doing!
Redith Kiser
June 13, 2021
Enjoy your Home in Heaven. Go rest high on that mountain, your work here is done. God Bless You...
Susan Meadors
Friend
June 9, 2021
