Deborah Marie LaCourSeptember 19, 1950 - May 28, 2021Deborah Marie LaCour, 70, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Peach Creek Assisted Living in College Station, Texas. A Celebration of Life is set for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches, Texas.She was born on September 19, 1950 in Beaumont, Texas. A1968 graduate of Kelly High School in Beaumont, Debbie worked at Lamar University in Beaumont for ten years. She then moved to Bryan, taking a job in the parking department of Texas A&M until her retirement in 2011.Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Carrol and Alice LaCour; and her beloved German Shepherd Alex.Survivors include her three children, Aimee Gross (Eric) of Fort Worth, Becky Spaller (Patrick) of Dayton, and Frank Sandifer (Suzy) of Spring; grandchildren, Shelbee Gross, Garrett Gross, Abbie Spaller, Joshua Spaller and Zoe Spaller; her four sisters, Carletta LaCour, O.P. of Houston, Thomas Ann LaCour, O.P. of Navasota, Stephanie Brian (Patrick) of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Christy Champagne (Jimmy) of Port Neches; nieces and nephews,: Emily (Gary) Sullivan and children Braxton and Elisabeth, Lauren (Zach) Hawkins, Courtney (Jacob) Hoyt, Caitlyn (Austin) and son, Truett, and Melanie Champagne; grandchildren Shelbee Gross, Garrett Gross, Abbie Spaller, Joshua Spaller and Zoe Spaller.The family would like to thank Right At Home Care, especially Queen; Lyn, DaNae and Nancy of Amedisys of Bryan, and the staff at Peach Creek Assisted Living and our very special thanks to longtime friend and neighbor, Carrollyn Kropp.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Houston.