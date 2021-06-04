Dennis HejtmancikApril 24, 1936 - May 28, 2021Services are set for 2:00 PM Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell, with Pastor Terry Bage officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran in Deanville. Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12:30-2:00 PM at Strickland Funeral Home.Dennis Hejtmancik was born to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Hejtmancik, April 24, 1936, at home in Denville, Texas. Soon after his birth, his parents bought a farm in Hogg community where he grew up as a child. He married Estelle Hejtmancik on August 30, 1958, and they were married 62 plus years.Dennis is survived by his wife; and his daughters, Karen Delane and husband Bob Blakley and Jill Denise and Lance Bullard, Jr. Four grandchildren survive him as well. Grandsons, Sean and wife Amber Blakley; Justin and his wife Kayla Bullard. Granddaughters, Laura Blakley and Caitlin Bullard. Two brothers, Lloyd and his wife Joyce Hejtmancik and Lynn Hejtmancik; sisters, LaVelle Leinweber and Ilene Gentry. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Aileen Carter and Shirley Wendler.He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Ella Hejtmancik; brother, Marvis and his wife Gay Hejtmancik; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hejtmancik and brothers-in-law, Eddie Leinweber, Charles Gentry and Harold Wendler.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church in Deanville, or Hospice Brazos Valley.Arrangements have been entrusted to Strickland Funeral Home.