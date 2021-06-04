Menu
Dennis Hejtmancik
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Strickland Funeral Home - Caldwell
530 Highway 36 South
Caldwell, TX
Dennis Hejtmancik

April 24, 1936 - May 28, 2021

Services are set for 2:00 PM Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell, with Pastor Terry Bage officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran in Deanville. Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12:30-2:00 PM at Strickland Funeral Home.

Dennis Hejtmancik was born to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Hejtmancik, April 24, 1936, at home in Denville, Texas. Soon after his birth, his parents bought a farm in Hogg community where he grew up as a child. He married Estelle Hejtmancik on August 30, 1958, and they were married 62 plus years.

Dennis is survived by his wife; and his daughters, Karen Delane and husband Bob Blakley and Jill Denise and Lance Bullard, Jr. Four grandchildren survive him as well. Grandsons, Sean and wife Amber Blakley; Justin and his wife Kayla Bullard. Granddaughters, Laura Blakley and Caitlin Bullard. Two brothers, Lloyd and his wife Joyce Hejtmancik and Lynn Hejtmancik; sisters, LaVelle Leinweber and Ilene Gentry. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Aileen Carter and Shirley Wendler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Ella Hejtmancik; brother, Marvis and his wife Gay Hejtmancik; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hejtmancik and brothers-in-law, Eddie Leinweber, Charles Gentry and Harold Wendler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church in Deanville, or Hospice Brazos Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Strickland Funeral Home.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Strickland Funeral Home~Caldwell
530 Hwy 36 SOuth, Caldwell, TX
Jun
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Strickland Funeral Home~Caldwell
530 Hwy 36 SOuth, Caldwell, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Strickland Funeral Home - Caldwell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss Dennis was a good man
Allen J Segal
June 8, 2021
Jill you have my deepest sympathies. Im very sorry for you loss. You & your family are in my prayers. Much love to you. Class of '82
Carolyn Williams-Workman
June 5, 2021
Dennis has always been such a fine guy, remembering him from riding the school bus together going to Caldwell High School. Condolences to his wife & Family.
LaVerne Pivonka
Friend
June 4, 2021
I can remember the good times with Dennis we were in Austin Getting paper work for a new fire station for Ledbetter Tx with our help and others we got the grant
Phill parker
Friend
June 4, 2021
