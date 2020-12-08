Menu
Diane Kane
Diane Kane

Diane Kane, 70, of Somerville, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. Services are in care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 8, 2020.
4 Entries
You will be missed DiAne.
Bob & Bonnie Kane
Brother
December 12, 2020
DiAne loved us all! She leaves a legacy of service and Christ´s sacrificial love! We will miss her in Bible study and in our church. We carry her in our hearts! Love to Bernard and family! Wendy Bethany Champion Fellowship Women´s Ministry.
Wendy Bethany
December 12, 2020
DiAne never met a stranger. You were loved, you will be missed.
Odie Waters
December 9, 2020
Bernard & Family No words can express our sadness! Diane is in our thoughts and prayers!!
Mike & Lynn Kane
December 7, 2020
