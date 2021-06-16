Dinny Wilson Lucas



02/01/1936 - 05/19/2021



Dinny Wilson Lucas went to be with her Lord on May 19, 2021 in Scottsdale, AZ at the age of 85. She was born on February 1, 1936 in Temple, TX and was a 1954 graduate of Temple High School. She attended Baylor University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She worked at Texas A&M University for 26 years, mainly in the Athletic Department and was an avid sports fan for both Baylor and Texas A&M. She attended numerous football, baseball and basketball games over the years. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Bryan while living in Bryan from 1975 to 1999. After retiring, she moved to Montgomery, TX and in 2016 moved to Scottsdale AZ. She was a devout Christian and over the years played piano at numerous churches she was a member of.



She was preceded in death by her father Bassel Wilson of Cameron,TX and her stepfather G.E. Keith and her mother Mrs. Virginia (Ginny) Keith. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Herndon Wilson, Judge David Wilson and David Keith.



She is survived by her sons, Scott Lucas and daughter-in-law Kathryn Lucas and grandson Ty Lucas of Scottsdale, AZ; Mark Lucas and daughter-in-law Cindy Lucas of Mesa, AZ and granddaughter Taylor Lucas of Houston, TX. She is also survived by her brother Frank Wilson and sister-in-law Beth Wilson and her sister Katherine (Kitty) Taylor and brother-in-law Col. Bill Taylor, Ret. of Dallas TX. In addition, she leaves her sisters-in-law Susie Keith of Pearland, TX, Emma Lee Wilson of Lufkin, TX and Martha Wilson of Livingston, TX and numerous nephews and nieces, all of whom loved their Aunt Dinny.



Services are pending family ability to gather in Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 16, 2021.