Dolores Cordero Romero
April 19, 1927 - June 24, 2021
Dolores (Cordero) Romero, 94, of Bryan passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 surrounded by her family. Funeral Services are set for 10AM Tuesday, June 29 at St Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Monday, June 28 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home with a rosary at 6PM.
Born April 19, 1927 in Bryan, she was the daughter of Canuto and Juanita (Gomez) Cordero. Dolores was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her extended family. Watching TV and listening to music were among her favorite things to do. Dolores was a housekeeper most of her life and retired from Crestview Retirement Community after 23 years of faithful service. After retirement Dolores moved in with her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Minerva where she lived until the last few years of her life.
Her parents, Canuto and Juanita as well as a sister, Rose Acosta; four brothers; Ralph Cordero, Eugene Cordero, Cruz Cordero, and Jesse and his wife Frances Cordero all precede her in death.
Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memories, four sons and their wives, Steve Romero, David and Wanda Romero, Robert Romero, and Thomas and Minerva Romero; three daughters and their husbands, Yolanda and Eddie Zamora, Alice and Ernest Luna, and Anita and Jerry Parker, she also leaves a brother, Joe Cordero, along with twelve grandchildren and eleven great grand children.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 28, 2021.