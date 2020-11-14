Dominic RandazzoDominic T. Randazzo, 66, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on November 11, 2020.A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday November 15th 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday November 16th, 2020 at St. Marys Catholic Church in Hearne.Dominic was born December 26th 1953 in Hearne, Texas to Nunzio and Angelina Randazzo.He was a devout Catholic and his strong faith helped him get thru many trying times.Dominic was blessed with a good life even with the challenges of having cerebral palsy. Growing up he was able to walk, run and ride his 3 wheel bike. He loved riding his bike daily and listening to music on his radio mounted on his handle bars, he enjoyed visiting with anyone who had the time to stop and talk with him. Sometimes he would loose track of time and dad or one of his siblings would have to go find him to come home for lunch or dinner.Almost everyone in town knew and loved Dominic and watched out for him.He loved to fish as much as he loved to ride his bike, Dad would take the whole family fishing and Dominic would always catch the most fish.We started a birthday tradition of taking him bowling, with all the family which he thoroughly enjoyed. In 2016 we took him on a trip to Galveston for several days per his request to ride the ferry, and go to the beach and ocean, we did the duck boat tour and he rode the giant Ferris wheel.Dominic led a full life despite his disability, He has flown in a crop duster, rode a jet ski, gone tubing at the lake, got a ride from Nunzio on his Harley, drove Dads van in the pasture, and did a Bungee swing with John, he rode every roller coaster he could at Six Flags and Astroworld.As he grew older he was faced with various set-backs both medically and physically. All doctors emphasized that Dominic had lived much longer than ever expected because of the care of his loving parents and siblings.Dominic was heartbroken when his devoted and caring parents Nunzio and Angelina Randazzo passed away. Dominic said several times that he was ready to be with mom and dad. He is survived by brother Nunzio Randazzo and wife Debbie, sister Rose Starkey and husband Ronnie, sister Vita Register and husband Kean, and brother John Randazzo and husband Tony; aunts Sarah Ferrara and Paula Owings; one niece, seven nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins.A special thank you to Hospice Brazos Valley for their amazing and compassionate care of him.