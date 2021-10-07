Don Austin was a one of a kind individual. You seldom saw him without a smile on his face. You always knew that what mattered to him most of all were his family and friends. The light of his life was of course Maria, his lovely wife. I owe my success in life to the interest that Don took in me as a young masters landscape architecture student at A&M. We never lost touch after my graduation, and he always greeted me with a big hug and a smile as big as Texas. He will be missed without a doubt. Now he can Rest In Peace.

Marco A. Cisneros Friend October 14, 2021