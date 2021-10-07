Don Austin was a one of a kind individual. You seldom saw him without a smile on his face. You always knew that what mattered to him most of all were his family and friends. The light of his life was of course Maria, his lovely wife.
I owe my success in life to the interest that Don took in me as a young masters landscape architecture student at A&M. We never lost touch after my graduation, and he always greeted me with a big hug and a smile as big as Texas. He will be missed without a doubt. Now he can Rest In Peace.
Marco A. Cisneros
October 14, 2021
What a great man! He was instrumental in giving me the confidence to pursue a degree in Landscape architecture and live my dream career. Although I am no longer in the profession he instilled in me a can-do attitude. I was fortunate to be one of the "roasters" when he retired from A&M. His wife Maria is such a good woman and a mom to us all. We've lost one of the great ones. I'm blessed to have had him as a mentor during my time at A&M. My condolences to Maria and the family.
Jose A Grimaldo Jr
October 14, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Maria and family. He was always friendly and warm hearted. We will miss his smile. May God hold you all in His arms and comfort you.
MARY JO COOPER
October 9, 2021
What a great guy who everyone liked. Big smile and so much fun to see coming. I´m am very sorry to see this. My sympathy to Maria and family.
Tim Bryan
October 8, 2021
My condolences for the loss of your loved ones. May The God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your hearts and grant your family peace during this difficult time. 2 Thessalonians 2:17