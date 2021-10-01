Donald James "Don" Ballard
February 10, 1932 - August 22, 2021
Donald James Ballard passed away August 22, 2021 at the age of 89, at St. Joseph Hospital in College Station.
A celebration of Don's life will be held this Saturday, October 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in College Station, Pastor Caleb Schoeneck will officiate. Immediately following the service, you are invited to join the family for lunch and a time of fellowship. The burial was previously held in Wixon Valley Cemetery in August.
Donald was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on February 10, 1932 to Homer & Leatha Bird Ballard. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and took courses at Missouri State University. Don served four years in Korea and 22 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was a barber, sold real estate and securities. He also owned Resecurity Legal Association. Don also built and operated the first convenience store in Wixon Valley. He would go on to incorporate Wixon Valley into a city and serve as the first mayor. He belonged to the American Legion, VFW, and served as a senator of the Republic of Texas. Don was also a member of the New Baden Lions Club and served as the president of the Texas Eye Bank. He was also a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in College Station.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Dodge Ballard.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Florence Metzer Ballard; a son, Mark "Shorty" Ballard; and sister-in-law, Faith Ballard.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses and all who assisted in caring for Don.
For those who desire, contributions in memory of Don may be sent to, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1007 Krenek Tap Rd, College Station, TX 77840, or the charity of your choice
.
For those attending the Celebration of Life, the family respectfully requests that you please wear masks.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 1, 2021.