Dr. Donald Mac Freeman
March 8, 1937 - October 4, 2021
Dr. Donald Mac Freeman, 84, of College Station, passed away on October 4, 2021. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 1-3 pm, with a Celebration of Life to begin at 3 pm, at Hillier of College Station. A graveside service will be held immediately after.
Don was born on March 8, 1937 in Dallas, Texas, to his parents, C.B. and Ebby Freeman. He grew up in Garland, Texas, where he took pride in helping out at Freeman's Food Store. After graduating from Garland High School, Don studied at North Texas State University, and then went on to graduate from medical school at UTMB Health in Galveston. Don then chose to serve in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Surgeon at Dyess AFB in Abilene, TX.
After serving, Don, commonly known as Doc, opened a family practice in Garland. From Garland, he went on to practice in Houston before opening a practice in Buffalo, TX. He loved living and practicing in a smaller town where he treated many patients and delivered numerous babies. He was very loved and trusted by the whole community. After Buffalo, he went on to settle in College Station, TX where he worked at Texas A&M University before retiring at St. Joseph's Hospital. He loved being a doctor and never wanted to retire! He said he was born to be a doctor, and was still diagnosing people even in his nursing home.
Don met the love of his life, Jo, on a blind date his brother's girlfriend set up. They fell in love, married, and had three children, Kerry, Ken, and Kristi. Don was a good father, always providing for his family and teaching them to love Jesus. He was also the best "Pa" to his 9 grandchildren. He loved traveling and enjoying holidays with the family. Family was the most important aspect of his life and he will be missed greatly.
Don was involved with the church choir, food pantry, and Sunday school classes. He believed in Jesus Christ and acceptedhim as his Savior and Lord.
Don also enjoyed fishing and hunting, and found a talent for woodwork. He liked to read, watch movies, and play dominoes (42).
Don will be greatly missed by his children, Kerry Bishop and husband Billy, Ken Freeman and wife Cindy, and Kristi Anderson and husband Lee; grandchildren, Kyle Freeman and wife Lindsey, Jordan York and wife Jenny, Briana Rodano and husband Eric, Kevin Bishop, Jason Bishop, Zachary Anderson, Sydni Daniels and husband Tate, Nicholas Anderson, and Eric Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Freeman, Addison Freeman, Scotlyn York, Zoe Rodano, and Adam Rodano.
Donald will be reunited in heaven with his love, Jo Freeman; son, Paul Allen Freeman; parents, C.B. and Ebby Freeman; brothers, Loy Freeman, Joe Freeman, and Bob Freeman; and sister, Mildred Runyon.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge Hospice Brazos Valley for the care they provided for Don.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 8, 2021.