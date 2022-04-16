Donald Thomas
August 8, 1941 - April 14, 2022
Donald Thomas passed away peacefully Thursday April 14, 2022 on a beautiful spring morning in Bryan, Texas. His funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Monday morning April the 18th at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at the Wellborn cemetery.
Donald was born August 8th, 1941 in Brenham, TX to John and Edna Thomas. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman for many years. He was a retired pipefitter from local union 211 and had also retired from Brazos County, where he worked in maintenance. He loved his family and was married to the love of his life, Ginger, for 57 years.
Donald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He always had a good story to tell (some even true), a quick wit and an infectious laugh and smile. He will be greatly missed.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents John and Edna Thomas and brothers John Jr and Terry Thomas.
Donald is survived by his wife Ginger, sons and wives Wayne Thomas (Stefanie) and Keith Thomas (Michelle), granddaughters Lauren Anderson (Will) and Brooke Tharp (Chris), sister Sharon Callaway (Dan) and great-grandson Waylon Anderson (his true joy the last 2 1/5 years), as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellborn Baptist Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 16, 2022.