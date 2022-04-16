Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Thomas
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral
Apr, 18 2022
11:00a.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
Send Flowers
Donald Thomas

August 8, 1941 - April 14, 2022

Donald Thomas passed away peacefully Thursday April 14, 2022 on a beautiful spring morning in Bryan, Texas. His funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Monday morning April the 18th at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at the Wellborn cemetery.

Donald was born August 8th, 1941 in Brenham, TX to John and Edna Thomas. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman for many years. He was a retired pipefitter from local union 211 and had also retired from Brazos County, where he worked in maintenance. He loved his family and was married to the love of his life, Ginger, for 57 years.

Donald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He always had a good story to tell (some even true), a quick wit and an infectious laugh and smile. He will be greatly missed.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents John and Edna Thomas and brothers John Jr and Terry Thomas.

Donald is survived by his wife Ginger, sons and wives Wayne Thomas (Stefanie) and Keith Thomas (Michelle), granddaughters Lauren Anderson (Will) and Brooke Tharp (Chris), sister Sharon Callaway (Dan) and great-grandson Waylon Anderson (his true joy the last 2 1/5 years), as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellborn Baptist Church.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.