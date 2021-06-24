Donavon Keith Lenford



Donavon Keith Lenford, 24, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Christ United Methodist Church College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 24, 2021.