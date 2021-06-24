Donavon Keith Lenford, 24, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Christ United Methodist Church College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 24, 2021.
SO SADDENED TO HEAR OF THE TRAGIC LOSS ,MY SON JEREMIAH TURNER
DONOVAN WERE FRIENDS AND HE IS SADDENED TO HEAR OF THIS LOSS. BLESSING TO HIS PARENTS FOR PEACE AND COMFORT
Dominica coleman
June 28, 2021
There are no words that could adequately express how broken I am for my family. Cousin Patrick when life doesn't make sense lean in a little closer to God. I feel your pain. We've had some huge losses in our family. But losing a child is different! Donovan as left a void that can't be filled. Just know that your Waco family is praying for you and yours. And will continue. May God give you the strength and comfort that you need in this your mourning season. I love y'all so much
Ruby Krucky
Family
June 26, 2021
My heart is broken for Donavon´s family and school family. Donavon was a student of mine at Neal Elementary. I am praying God`s comfort for you, and that you will continue to rely on Him. Peace be unto you.
Dana Yezak
School
June 25, 2021
To our Sister, Pat and family. Words cannot express the pain we feel. We're sending our love, condolences and most of all our prayers. We pray God continues to comfort and guide you all. XOXO Rest Easy Donovan. The Nichols
Belinda and Donald Nichols
Family
June 24, 2021
To my handsome nephew Donavon. Our hearts are broken. You were taken from us way too young. I know you are with the Lord now. Rest my sweet.
Patricia Jones- Brisco
Family
June 24, 2021
Sending our love and prayers to Shirley, Patrick, Tawanna,Treecie and rest of the family as well