Donna Dunlap
November 14, 1932 - December 6, 2020
Donna Lee Baird Dunlap, 88, of Bryan, formerly of Navasota, died Sunday morning, December 6, 2020, at Hudson Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Bryan.
Calling hours will take place from 12:00 to 6:00 pm Friday, December 18, 2020, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be held 10:30 am Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Wheat Cemetery in Millican with Rev. C. McAllister "Mac" Vaughn officiating.
Donna was born Monday, November 14, 1932 in Navasota to James William and Vera Jane Arnold Baird, Sr. As a child, her family moved to Beaumont where she attended school and graduated from South Park High School in 1951. She returned to Navasota to live with her aunt and uncle and attend Sam Houston State University. Donna met Samuel Milton Dunlap and they married in 1955 and made their home in Navasota. Donna followed the family by working for Gulf States Utility Company and later for Mid-South. Later she went to work for Navasota Independent School District as a librarian, retiring after over 20 years of service. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Navasota and later First United Methodist Church of Bryan.
Donna had a very kind spirit and was known for being ethical, honest, a great sense of humor and loved animals especially her race horses. She will be remembered for her quick wit, being somewhat of a "social butterfly" and spending time will her "renegade" of lady friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Sam.
Survivors include her children, Kent Dunlap and wife Vicki of Millican and Beck Conley and husband John of College Station; grandchildren, Will Dunlap and wife Mallory of Joshua, Bryan "Mac" Conly and wife Myranda of Maize, KS and Lauren Conly of Tyler; a brother, James "Sonny" William Baird, Jr. of Canyon Lake as well as a great number of friends.
In lieu of usual remembrances the family has suggested memorials in Donna's name to First United Methodist Church of Navasota, 616 E. Holland St., Navasota, TX 77868 or the Millican Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 501, Millican, TX 77866.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 17, 2020.