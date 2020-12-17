Menu
Donna Dunlap
1932 - 2020
Donna Dunlap

November 14, 1932 - December 6, 2020

Donna Lee Baird Dunlap, 88, of Bryan, formerly of Navasota, died Sunday morning, December 6, 2020, at Hudson Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Bryan.

Calling hours will take place from 12:00 to 6:00 pm Friday, December 18, 2020, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be held 10:30 am Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Wheat Cemetery in Millican with Rev. C. McAllister "Mac" Vaughn officiating.

Donna was born Monday, November 14, 1932 in Navasota to James William and Vera Jane Arnold Baird, Sr. As a child, her family moved to Beaumont where she attended school and graduated from South Park High School in 1951. She returned to Navasota to live with her aunt and uncle and attend Sam Houston State University. Donna met Samuel Milton Dunlap and they married in 1955 and made their home in Navasota. Donna followed the family by working for Gulf States Utility Company and later for Mid-South. Later she went to work for Navasota Independent School District as a librarian, retiring after over 20 years of service. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Navasota and later First United Methodist Church of Bryan.

Donna had a very kind spirit and was known for being ethical, honest, a great sense of humor and loved animals especially her race horses. She will be remembered for her quick wit, being somewhat of a "social butterfly" and spending time will her "renegade" of lady friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Sam.

Survivors include her children, Kent Dunlap and wife Vicki of Millican and Beck Conley and husband John of College Station; grandchildren, Will Dunlap and wife Mallory of Joshua, Bryan "Mac" Conly and wife Myranda of Maize, KS and Lauren Conly of Tyler; a brother, James "Sonny" William Baird, Jr. of Canyon Lake as well as a great number of friends.

In lieu of usual remembrances the family has suggested memorials in Donna's name to First United Methodist Church of Navasota, 616 E. Holland St., Navasota, TX 77868 or the Millican Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 501, Millican, TX 77866.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home - Navasota
815 S. LaSalle PO Box 490, Navasota, TX
Dec
19
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Wheat Cemetery
Millican, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna was such a sweet person. I enjoyed being around her the few times we had together. She and Sam got my boys and myself tickets to an A&M Thanksgiving football game. The boys have always remembered that. Sweet memories to Becky, Kent and Jimmy Boy who I love so much . Cousin, Peggy Ann Baird Evans Phillips
PEGGY PHILLIPS
Family
December 19, 2020
I married Donna’s nephew Charlie and was quite nervous about joining the family. She immediately embraced me and made me feel so welcome. She was kind, funny, smart, stern but most of all loving. I love you Aunt Donna and will miss you very much.
Leona Barfield
December 19, 2020
I loved my Aunt Donna and Uncle Sam. Good decent people who loved each other and I have fond memories of staying there when I was in high school, and Sunday dinners when I was younger. She would set me straight but was fair and kind. She was there when I needed her like a second mother to me. I will miss her and always love her and carry those memories close to my heart.
JAMES BAIRD
December 18, 2020
I have such fond memories of the time spent with the Dunlaps throughout the years. I will always remember Donna’s engaging smile and wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed by many.
Susan Turner Andrus
Family
December 17, 2020
Donna was beautiful through and through. She did everything with grace and style. Her life was an incredible example of Christian love. Prayers for her family.
Pat and BJ Gruner
December 9, 2020
What a wonderful lady. We had some great times at the Dunlap house after Friday night football games when we were in high school. She was a great hostess.
Jackie Hemann Kankel
Friend
December 9, 2020
Donna was our neighbor for many years. My children called her Aunt Donna. She was a wonderful and helpful lady. We were new to Texas and her family helped us settle in. Many times she brought over treats to the kids. May she Rest In Peace. God Bless.
Norma Diggins
Friend
December 8, 2020
What a lovely lady. I feel blessed to have known her for so many years.
Ginny McGilberry Reese
Friend
December 8, 2020
I met Momma Dunlap in 1988, when 5 giant young groomsmen all came to her house in Navasota, as "requested". She put on a feedbag that would make all Texas proud. "Oh my, such tall handsome young men!" Such wonderful gracious hospitality. Legends were created that day. RIP Donna, your toil is done.

To Becky and the family, my deepest condolences. But she's in a better place now. And her legend lives on - in our hearts and BELLIES.
Larry Wernle
Friend
December 8, 2020
Mrs. Dunlap taught me so many things...her kindness and sweet smile is what I remember the most. Sending prayers for all of you. Numbers 6:24-26
Cindy Martin
Student
December 8, 2020
A very sweet lady who always had a smile to share. Rest In Peace Donna.
Janice Sechelski
December 8, 2020
Donna was the last lady of my mothers best friends. She has left many beautiful, fun memories to those of us that spent time with all of them. Rest In Peace beautiful lady. Fly high❤
Alice Moody-Imhoff
Friend
December 8, 2020
She and her husband and children were our neighbor for many years. Sweet, sweet lady. Always smiling. Rest In Peace, Mrs. Dunlap
Joyce and Marvin Sechelski
Neighbor
December 7, 2020
A wonderful lady. She will be missed.
Morris Weaver
Friend
December 7, 2020
