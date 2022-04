Donna Denise Hodge



Donna Denise Hodge, 44, of Humble, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. Visitation will be 10 am, Wed. Oct 13 with funeral service at 11:30 am, both at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.