Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Pierce
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Donna Pierce

04-241965 - 11-18-2020

Donna Marie Pierce, 64, of Bryan, TX, passed November 18, 2020.

Donna was born to Johnny and Carolina "Lena" Milberger, April 24, 1956, in Houston, TX. She graduated from Texas A&M in 1979. She married James Pierce in 1979, and they lived in Bryan, TX. Together they raised 3 children.

She leaves as her legacy 3 children: John Pierce, William Pierce(Samantha), Larry Weber (Taylor), and 2 year old granddaughter Cecilia Pierce. Her children remember her as a loving, selfless mother who valued family.

She was preceded in death by Johnny Milberger, (father), Lena Milberger, (mother), and Michael Milberger, (brother).

Donna was a teacher until she retired and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. She loved the outdoors and camping at any lake she could find. She loved her family and would look forward to family trips every year.

No funeral service is planned at this time. Donna lost a long batle with Covid-19 and would not want a gathering in her name to risk the further spread of this virus. Her facebook will remain active and friends and family are welcome to share memories and connect at donna-pierce.forevermissed.com The family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at St Joseph Hospital, as well as all healthcare workers fighting this virus everyday.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.