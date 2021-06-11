Doris Marie Durens



Doris Marie Durens, 84, of Bryan, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at United Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 11, 2021.