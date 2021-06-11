Doris Marie Durens, 84, of Bryan, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at United Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 11, 2021.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We love you all and a blessed and humble angel has received her wings.
Willie Hill and Marilyn Hill
June 12, 2021
There are some People that leave leave an everlasting mark on your life and Mrs Doris was one of them. God Bless your family and give you strength to get through this trial. Your families have our Deepest Condolences. Kiss my friend, Deborah, for me