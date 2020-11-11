Dorothy BerryMay 20, 1933 - November 9, 2020Dorothy Berry, 87, of Bryan passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White in College Station.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, November 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.Dorothy was born May 20, 1933 in Smetana, the daughter of Antone and Virgie (Olexey) Sikorski. She loved gardening and did beautiful seamstress work. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, Randy Berry; parents; husband; three brothers, Ed Sikorski, Raymond Sikorski, Antone Sikorski Jr.; and one sister, Barbara Sikorski.She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Feldman; sons, Neal Berry and wife Lori, Larry Berry and fiancé Stacy Elliott; sister and brother–in-law, Christine and Buck Kindt; grandchildren, Melissa Leonard, Michelle Feldman, Justin Berry, Darrell Berry, Jennifer Steward and Kristi Hanhart; and seven great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.