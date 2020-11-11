Dorothy Berry
May 20, 1933 - November 9, 2020
Dorothy Berry, 87, of Bryan passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White in College Station.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, November 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Dorothy was born May 20, 1933 in Smetana, the daughter of Antone and Virgie (Olexey) Sikorski. She loved gardening and did beautiful seamstress work. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, Randy Berry; parents; husband; three brothers, Ed Sikorski, Raymond Sikorski, Antone Sikorski Jr.; and one sister, Barbara Sikorski.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Feldman; sons, Neal Berry and wife Lori, Larry Berry and fiancé Stacy Elliott; sister and brother–in-law, Christine and Buck Kindt; grandchildren, Melissa Leonard, Michelle Feldman, Justin Berry, Darrell Berry, Jennifer Steward and Kristi Hanhart; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.