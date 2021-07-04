Dorothy "Jill" Mossbarger
April 14, 1960 - June 20, 2021
Jill Mossbarger, 61, of Bryan, formerly of Fort Worth, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Bryan. Her family will receive guests during visitation at 10 am, Tuesday, July13, 2021 with her Life Tribute Celebration beginning at 10:30 am, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Jill was born in Madison, Wisconsin to John William and Jane Gordon Robertson Mossbarger on April 14, 1960. Jill was one of five children born to her parents. She loved sewing, baking, gardening, and crafting with her grandchildren. Her love for decorating for holidays she got from her aunt and passed onto her children, and no holiday was ever spent without baking multiple batches of Grandma Mossbarger's sugar cookies. Jill spent long hours at her sewing machine creating anything from bed skirts, to quilts, to dinosaur blankets, to embroidered princess dresses. She was a dedicated educator for over 30 years and served in many roles, most recently as an Algebra teacher at Bryan High School where she influenced many students and fellow teachers. Jill was devoted to being a mother, memaw, and sister, and was deeply loved by all in her family.
Her parents, John and Jane Mossbarger; her sister-in-law, Debbie Mossbarger all precede Jill in death.
She is survived by her loving family, her sons Phillip Alexander and wife Kate Hanna, Bradley Dillon and wife Heather Hanna; her daughter, Halley Ashlynn and husband William Challis; her grandchildren, Michael Hanna, Maddox Hanna, Cameron Challis, and Makenna Challis; her siblings, twin sister, Judy and husband Leigh Cariker, Allan Mossbarger, David Mossbarger, William and wife Vicke Mossbarger; her nephews and nieces, Abby Cariker, Gwen Cariker, Mikha Mitchell, Benjamin Mossbarger, Alice Frost, Emily Mossbarger, Aiden Mossbarger, Elizabeth Taylor, and "Jack" Mossbarger; and other close relatives and friends.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 4, 2021.