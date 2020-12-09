May the memory of Doug, his courage, strength, wisdom and love of country, bring solace to all who mourn his passing. He was an inspiration and will be sorely missed.
DeAnna White
January 18, 2021
Doug was a good friend and coffee mate at Krogers every morning. We will all miss him. He was a very committed cyclist who competed with many younger than him and was an inspiration to all seniors. He was a very humble man who when I last talked with him continued to ask about me and my family's health even though he was the one in the hospital. I will truly miss his many stories of growing up in Hawaii and I feel very blessed to have had an opportunity to know this man.
cannon r amos
December 16, 2020
It is really hard to imagine Doug is gone. Doug was an IRON man. I thought we would be riding together forever.
To have Doug as a friend meant a great deal to me. I loved to listen to his stores while we ate hot dogs. So many of his stories were so funny, I have relayed them to all my friends and family. His love of life was contagious, which was only second to his smile. I am thankful to have had Doug in my life because it made it brighter.
Hot Dogger Bob
robert van brunt
December 15, 2020
Doug was one of my regulars at Starbucks, I loved seeing him almost every morning. Brought a smile to everyone´s face.
Kadi Green
December 12, 2020
I have known Doug for over 30 years. We first met when he was producing triathlons at the A&M campus. Always a kind and gentle soul, willing to help those innneed. He will be missed by the Texas Triathlon community.
Jack Weiss
December 10, 2020
Another Marine has been reassigned to guard Heaven's scenes... Semper Fi, brother.
John McGuire
December 10, 2020
Doug is an elite achiever in every way with sincerity bleeding through every word he spoke and every action. Our breakfasts, including Ben, were something I cling onto as a savored memory of what it meant to have bold opinions, sincerity and honesty in every part of your life. Every time I see a biker peddling by, you will be at front-of-mind. Every time I see a Marine full of pride, you will be front-of-mind. Every time Ben and I meet, you will be front-of-mind. We'll miss you in body but never in spirit. We love you Doug.
Andrew A Maly
December 9, 2020
A Marine Ironman like no other .. there was no quit in him ever. Godspeed brother! Saint Peter is waving you on through to the finish line.
Ben Tedrick
December 9, 2020
I will be there at his memorial. Doug was an icon in our community and will be missed.
Susan olson
December 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss Doug and I worked for the sheriff dept. Fly high Tremaine