Duane Vernon Bell, 81, of College Station, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Visitation will be 12 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, with services following at the Aggie Field of Honor. Services are entrusted to Hillier of College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2020.
I'll always remember Mr. Bell's love of trains, and it was fun to see his enthusiasm for them. But what I remember most about him was the help he gave to our family. After my parents divorced, finances were more than a little tight. One thing after another seemed to break down, including our dining table set. Our old chairs for the table were falling apart and the table wasn't too sturdy any more either. One afternoon, Mr. Bell came to our house with a replacement dining table and matching chairs. He must have seen a need and helped us with that. Mr. Bell also must have known one of the best ways to keep a hurting family together was by having a family table in the home. The gift of that table and its chairs gave my mother and her kids a place to share meals, problems, and good times. What a kind and generous thing he did for us. My sincerest condolences to the Bell family on the loss of Mr. Bell.
Kevin Shropshire
Friend
December 24, 2020
Doug and family, very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.