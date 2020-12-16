I'll always remember Mr. Bell's love of trains, and it was fun to see his enthusiasm for them. But what I remember most about him was the help he gave to our family. After my parents divorced, finances were more than a little tight. One thing after another seemed to break down, including our dining table set. Our old chairs for the table were falling apart and the table wasn't too sturdy any more either. One afternoon, Mr. Bell came to our house with a replacement dining table and matching chairs. He must have seen a need and helped us with that. Mr. Bell also must have known one of the best ways to keep a hurting family together was by having a family table in the home. The gift of that table and its chairs gave my mother and her kids a place to share meals, problems, and good times. What a kind and generous thing he did for us. My sincerest condolences to the Bell family on the loss of Mr. Bell.

Kevin Shropshire Friend December 24, 2020