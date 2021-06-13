Rev. Dwight Harral Dunnam
January 27, 1934 - June 9, 2021
Rev. Dwight Harral Dunnam, 87, of College Station, passed away June 9, 2021, in College Station, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Rockwall, Texas, to Spurgeon Murray Dunnam, a United Methodist Minister, and his wife, Alice Eleanor (Westbrook) Dunnam, a church organist/pianist and piano teacher.
Harral graduated from Shamrock High School in 1951. His college education began at Lon Morris College, then Texas Wesleyan University. Next, he sailed on the Queen Mary to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, where he studied under some of the great Scottish theologians.
Returning home, Harral enrolled at SMU, where he would meet fellow student Rita Pratt; they married on August 6, 1959. Rev. Dunnam's formal education concluded in 1959, when he graduated from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University.
The Dunnam legacy includes 17 United Methodist ministers on the family tree, three of whom were Harral, his father, Spurgeon Murray Dunnam, and his brother, Spurgeon M. Dunnam, Jr.
Rev. Dunnam served churches in Jasper, Hemphill, Houston, Mt. Pleasant (where he was the founding pastor of St. Andrews UMC), Bryan (FUMC), Longview (Greggton UMC), Spring (Klein United Methodist), Lake Jackson (FUMC), then returned to serve a second time at FUMC Bryan before retiring.
Harral and Rita are parents to three daughters, Heather Ragsdale (Toby), Valerie Dunnam, and Juliana Dunnam; seven grandchildren, Erika Ragsdale (Mitch Keogh), Ryan Ragsdale, Timothy Langley, Allison Parker (Justin), Carson Hon, Will Hon, and Caroline Hon.
Rev. Dunnam was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Spurgeon M. Dunnam, Jr., and sister, Eleanor Amos. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, June 19, at 1:30pm at First United Methodist Church of Bryan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity
(habitatbcs.org
).
Condolences may be expressed online at CallawayJones.com
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.