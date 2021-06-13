Harral and his associate pastor Darwood Galloway were responsible for Carroll becoming a Methodist. Harral officiated at the wedding of our daughter and the funeral of Grace´s father. He also baptized two of our grandchildren. We loved him so much. He was the kindest and most gentle person we have ever known. When Carroll´s company went bankrupt and he had spent months searching for another job, one day a letter arrived in the mail. It was from Harral and it contained a check for $500. Harral explained that he had a pastor´s fund for such things, but we always wondered if it really came from his personal funds. Harral had such a great sense of humor. One time he and Rita were at our house for an informal meal, so we were going to eat in our breakfast room rather than the formal dining room. We were all watching our weight at the time so we had a scale in the breakfast room. Harral noticed it and asked, "Do we have to weigh first?" One of our favorite stories from him was one about an anniversary trip they were taking, They both agreed that the trip itself was gift enough so they wouldn´t be buying other gifts. Harral noticed that Rita had put a red heart sticker on the calendar marking the day of their anniversary. So he was sure Rita must have bought him a gift, therefore he bought a small gift and tucked it in his suitcase. When the anniversary day arrived, he gave Rita the gift. She reminded him that they had agreed on no gifts . He told her he saw the red heart on the calendar and was sure she was getting him a gift too. She laughed and told him the red heart on the calendar was a reminder to give their dog his heart worm pill. We loved Harral and will never forget him and his family,

Carroll and Grace Baker Friend June 15, 2021