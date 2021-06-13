Menu
Rev. Dwight Harral Dunnam
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Rev. Dwight Harral Dunnam

January 27, 1934 - June 9, 2021

Rev. Dwight Harral Dunnam, 87, of College Station, passed away June 9, 2021, in College Station, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Rockwall, Texas, to Spurgeon Murray Dunnam, a United Methodist Minister, and his wife, Alice Eleanor (Westbrook) Dunnam, a church organist/pianist and piano teacher.

Harral graduated from Shamrock High School in 1951. His college education began at Lon Morris College, then Texas Wesleyan University. Next, he sailed on the Queen Mary to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, where he studied under some of the great Scottish theologians.

Returning home, Harral enrolled at SMU, where he would meet fellow student Rita Pratt; they married on August 6, 1959. Rev. Dunnam's formal education concluded in 1959, when he graduated from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University.

The Dunnam legacy includes 17 United Methodist ministers on the family tree, three of whom were Harral, his father, Spurgeon Murray Dunnam, and his brother, Spurgeon M. Dunnam, Jr.

Rev. Dunnam served churches in Jasper, Hemphill, Houston, Mt. Pleasant (where he was the founding pastor of St. Andrews UMC), Bryan (FUMC), Longview (Greggton UMC), Spring (Klein United Methodist), Lake Jackson (FUMC), then returned to serve a second time at FUMC Bryan before retiring.

Harral and Rita are parents to three daughters, Heather Ragsdale (Toby), Valerie Dunnam, and Juliana Dunnam; seven grandchildren, Erika Ragsdale (Mitch Keogh), Ryan Ragsdale, Timothy Langley, Allison Parker (Justin), Carson Hon, Will Hon, and Caroline Hon.

Rev. Dunnam was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Spurgeon M. Dunnam, Jr., and sister, Eleanor Amos. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are set for Saturday, June 19, at 1:30pm at First United Methodist Church of Bryan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity (habitatbcs.org).

Condolences may be expressed online at CallawayJones.com.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Bryan
TX
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
We were saddened to learn of Harral's passing. It brings back so many memories of the years he and Rita were at Klein UMC. Those were wonderful times, working with him and enjoying our close friendship.
Bert & Susan Tandy
Friend
June 18, 2021
Harral and his associate pastor Darwood Galloway were responsible for Carroll becoming a Methodist. Harral officiated at the wedding of our daughter and the funeral of Grace´s father. He also baptized two of our grandchildren. We loved him so much. He was the kindest and most gentle person we have ever known. When Carroll´s company went bankrupt and he had spent months searching for another job, one day a letter arrived in the mail. It was from Harral and it contained a check for $500. Harral explained that he had a pastor´s fund for such things, but we always wondered if it really came from his personal funds. Harral had such a great sense of humor. One time he and Rita were at our house for an informal meal, so we were going to eat in our breakfast room rather than the formal dining room. We were all watching our weight at the time so we had a scale in the breakfast room. Harral noticed it and asked, "Do we have to weigh first?" One of our favorite stories from him was one about an anniversary trip they were taking, They both agreed that the trip itself was gift enough so they wouldn´t be buying other gifts. Harral noticed that Rita had put a red heart sticker on the calendar marking the day of their anniversary. So he was sure Rita must have bought him a gift, therefore he bought a small gift and tucked it in his suitcase. When the anniversary day arrived, he gave Rita the gift. She reminded him that they had agreed on no gifts . He told her he saw the red heart on the calendar and was sure she was getting him a gift too. She laughed and told him the red heart on the calendar was a reminder to give their dog his heart worm pill. We loved Harral and will never forget him and his family,
Carroll and Grace Baker
Friend
June 15, 2021
Thank you, Rev Dunham.
Eralyn McLarty
June 14, 2021
I am sad to read of the death of Rev. Harral Dunnam. He visited our congregation (Covenant Presbyterian) often, and I've been around B/CS for a long time, so I had seen him and heard him at other times. Such a wonderful, kind, wise person! What a good, good life. My condolences for your great loss, but I know you have faith that you'll all be together again.
Constance F. Brown
June 13, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Rev. Dunnam. We were members of Klein United Methodist for many years, and appreciated his thoughtful sermons and his many kindnesses. You have our deepest condolences.
Roger and Betty Anderson
June 13, 2021
